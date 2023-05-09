California to pay $24M for man’s death in police custody

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers say California will pay a $24 million civil rights settlement to the family of a man who died in police custody after screaming “I can’t breathe.” Multiple officers had restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample following his arrest. Seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse were charged earlier this year with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2020 death of Edward Bronstein. An attorney for Bronstein’s parents and children said Tuesday it’s the largest civil rights settlement of its kind by the state of California. The lawyer said it’s the second largest nationally since the city of Minneapolis paid $27 million in the George Floyd case.

