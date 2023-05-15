Ethnic Greek candidate detained on vote-buying charges wins mayoral election in Albania

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Preliminary results of Albania’s municipal elections show that a mayoral candidate from the Greek minority has won the post while he is in detention for alleged vote-buying. Friday’s arrest of Dhionisios Alfred Beleri, a candidate for mayor of the Albanian city of Himare, which has a Greek minority presence, raised tensions between the two neighbors. Greece’s Foreign Ministry hinted the case could negatively impact Albania’s application to join the European Union. Beleri was arrested while allegedly offering money for eight votes. Relations between Greece and post-communist Albania have been at times uneasy, largely over the issues of minority rights and the sizeable Albanian community in Greece.

