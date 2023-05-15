German prosecutors charge 4 men involved in far-right group with crimes of violence

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have filed charges against four alleged members of a far-right group that aimed to kill left-wing extremists, following an investigation targeting several organizations. The four men were charged with crimes. including serious bodily harm, resisting and attacking police officers, disturbing the peace and violating Germany’s weapons law. Prosecutors said Monday the four were leading members of a far-right combat sports group that held training sessions at the local headquarters of a small far-right party in the eastern city of Eisenach. They said the suspects aimed to indoctrinate young men and train them in street fighting.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.