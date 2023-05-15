Skip to Content
Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi to receive PEN America’s Freedom to Write Award

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Iranian writer, journalist and human rights activist Narges Mohammadi will be honored at this week’s PEN America Literary Gala. Mohammadi, currently jailed for “spreading propaganda,” is to receive the 2023 PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award. Mohammadi’s husband, the journalist and activist Taghi Rahmani, will accept the prize on her behalf. The PEN gala will take place Thursday night at the American Museum of Natural History, with fellow honorees including “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, winner of the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award.

