Ja Morant in limbo again as he awaits review of latest gun video on social media

Ja Morant still had his endorsement deals Monday. His latest gun video on social media is costing him plenty in public relations currency, but he hasn’t lost any money because of it. That could change any day. Once again, Morant is in limbo. He’s awaiting the outcome of yet another NBA investigation into what could end up becoming a cataclysmic off-court decision. The clock is ticking with Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 1. Commissioner Adam Silver traditionally holds a news conference before the Finals. Morant’s status will be a big topic as league officials gather information about the latest off-court issue involving Morant and possible firearms.

