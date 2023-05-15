Norwegian officer found guilty of negligence over sinking of Navy frigate

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The duty commander of a Norwegian Navy frigate that sank following a collision with an oil tanker, has been found guilty of negligence. The unidentified officer was given a 60-day conditional sentence by the Hordaland district court on Monday. He had denied the charge. The 134-meter (442-foot) KNM Helge Ingstad collided with the Maltese-flagged oil tanker Sola TS in a harbor north of Bergen in November 2018. A large hole was torn in the frigate’s side and it sank. The crew was evacuated. The duty commander was the only person prosecuted over the incident. He claimed that others also made mistakes that led to the collision.

