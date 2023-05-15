Pelé’s mausoleum in Brazil opens to public

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — The mausoleum built in a Santos vertical cemetery for the golden casket of Pelé has opened to the public. The mausoleum is on the second floor of a vertical cemetery in Santos, outside Sao Paulo. It welcomes fans with two golden statues of Pelé; the floor is artificial grass; the walls are images of fans in a stadium; and there’s an endless soundtrack of cheers, as if Pelé was still playing. The ceiling above the casket of the three-time World Cup champion is blue. Pelé was laid to rest here on Jan. 3, five days after he died at age 82 of colon cancer. One of Pelé’s sons, Edson Cholbi do Nascimento, says “It has the essence of what he was.”

By ANDRE PENNER and TATIANA POLLASTRI Associated Press

