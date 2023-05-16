Bird flu detected in 2 poultry workers in the UK; no transmission between people
LONDON (AP) — U.K. health officials says two poultry workers have tested positive for bird flu. The Health Security Agency said Tuesday that there were no signs the virus had spread between people. The two workers were believed to have been exposed to sick birds at the same poultry farm where they recently worked. Neither person had symptoms. They are the first humans to test positive for the virus in the U.K. since the agency announced a case last year of a 79-year-old man who had allowed ducks into his home. The agency says the cases were detected through screening of poultry workers exposed to infected birds.