Democrat pledges ethics package in his challenge of Mississippi GOP governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Democrat running for Mississippi governor says he will push legislators to enact an ethics package that includes limits on campaign donations, frequent disclosure about lobbyists’ spending and a ban on former state officials quickly becoming lobbyists. Brandon Presley is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. Presley says a welfare misspending case shows corruption is a problem in Mississippi government. He points to $1.3 million spent on fitness classes for Reeves and other people, including legislators. A spokesperson for the Reeves campaign, Elliott Husbands, says Presley is “pocketing big money from liberal donors and hiding the ball on his leftwing positions.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.