George Santos expulsion coming before House as Democrats force vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are seeking to force a vote on expelling Rep. George Santos from Congress. The effort is expected to be defeated but puts Republicans in the uncomfortable position of taking a stand on an indicted colleague. The freshman congressman from New York has been charged with embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. He has denied the charges and has pleaded not guilty. Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California introduced the resolution to expel Santos. The House has only expelled a member twice in recent decades. A vote to expel requires a two-thirds majority.

