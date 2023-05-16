Lawsuit filed against Twitter, Saudi Arabia; claims acts of transnational repression committed

A humanitarian aid worker who used an anonymous Twitter account to mock Saudi Arabia about its economy has filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against the social media platform, the kingdom and a number of individuals alleging an attempt to silence critics overseas. Abdulrahman al-Sadhan is appealing a 20-year prison sentence and 20-year travel ban handed down in 2021. He and his sister Areej al-Sadhan, a dual Saudi-U.S. citizen living in California, sued Twitter Inc. and Saudi Arabia Tuesday, alleging that they are members of a racketeering enterprise that seeks to extend the authoritarian control of Saudi Arabia beyond its borders and silence its critics. Twitter responded to a request for comment with a poop emoji.

