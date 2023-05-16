Man sentenced for BB gun attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who waged BB gun attacks on a California Planned Parenthood clinic has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles says 53-year-old Richard Chamberlin was sentenced Monday. At least 11 attacks targeted the Pasadena facility between June 2020 and May 2021. No one was hurt but a person was nearly struck, staff was terrified and the building was damaged. Pasadena police stopped Chamberlin after an attack and found he had eight BB guns and a loaded .22-caliber pistol despite a felony narcotics conviction. Chamberlin pleaded guilty last year to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.