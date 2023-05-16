NJ total gambling revenue up 9.5% in April but in-person casino revenue was down 1.6%
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, racetracks that accept sports bets and their online partners won over $462 million in April, an increase of 9.5% from a year earlier. That figure includes winnings from internet and sports betting operations. But the amount won on-premises by physical casinos fell by 1.6% to more than $231 million. Because revenue from online and sports betting operations must be shared with partners, the casinos view the amount of money won from on-premises gamblers as the leading indication of the health of the Atlantic City casino industry.