South Korea soccer international Son Jun-ho detained in China on suspicion of taking bribe

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry says South Korea midfielder Son Jun-ho has been detained in the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning on suspicion of accepting a bribe. Spokesperson Wang Wenbin saysa Son was placed in custody “recently” and was under investigation. Wang says the South Korean consulate in the provincial capital of Shenyang has been informed of Son’s detention and allowed access to the player as required by international treaty. Son was playing for Shandong Taishan of the Chinese Super League. Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post says the bribery allegations concerned suspected match-fixing involving coach Hao Wei. Wang gave no details on the timing or conditions of Son’s detention.

