Wounded man who invaded Senate with knife sentenced to prison for Capitol riot

An Alabama man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and invading the Senate floor with a knife on his hip and a gaping wound on his face. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Tuesday sentenced 47-year-old Joshua Matthew Black to 22 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. A police officer shot Black in his left cheek with a crowd-control munition outside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Black later occupied the Senate floor with other rioters. Jackson convicted Black of five charges, including three felonies, after hearing trial testimony without a jury.

