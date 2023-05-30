South Carolina gas station owner charged with murder in 14-year-old’s shooting death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina gas station owner has been charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old boy whom he allegedly chased from the store and shot in the back. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says station owner Rick Chow incorrectly suspected that Cyrus Carmack-Belton had shoplifted water from the Shell station. After a verbal confrontation, Carmack-Belton fled and was pursued by Chow’s son. Rick Chow joined the chase, armed with a pistol. Lott says Chow fired, striking Carmack-Belton in the back. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital. A coroner says Carmack-Belton died from a single gunshot wound to his right lower back and the injury is consistent with someone running away from assailants.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.