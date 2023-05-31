Florida mayor charged with voting in district where he no longer lived

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of a South Florida city has been arrested on illegal voting charges following months of accusations that he no longer lived in the city where he served. North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Wednesday on three felony counts of voting in a district where he didn’t live. DeFillipo’s attorney says they look forward to a speedy exoneration. A complaint filed six months ago with the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics & Public Trust accused DeFillipo of living in a city about 15 miles away. The North Miami Beach city charter requires elected officials to reside in the city.

