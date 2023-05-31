Justice Department should investigate beatings at Georgia jail, attorney says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A civil rights attorney and a local NAACP president are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate what they’re calling the systemic abuse of detainees at a county jail in Georgia. Attorney Harry Daniels represents two former detainees who were recorded by security cameras being punched by staff at the Camden County jail. Four jail workers have been charged with crimes. Local NAACP President Timothy Bessent told a news conference Wednesday he’s heard from several other detainees whose complaints to the sheriff’s command staff have gone ignored. Sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Larry Bruce said jail staff have undergone additional training on deescalation techniques. He said Sheriff Jim Proctor is open to an inspection by any federal or state agency.

