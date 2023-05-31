Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, will travel the US

NEW YORK (AP) — Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, will journey across the United States this fall, visiting key places in America’s history in an attempt to raise awareness about immigration and migration. The puppet of the 10-year-old girl will visit the U.S. Capitol, Boston Common, Joshua Tree National Park and the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a trek which starts in Boston on Sept. 7 and ends Nov. 5 along the U.S.-Mexico border. Organizers are reaching out to community artists and leaders at each of the 35 stops to create more than 100 special events anchored by each place visited.

