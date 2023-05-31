UN envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer to leave post in June

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Noeleen Heyzer, the U.N. special envoy for conflict-torn Myanmar, will be leaving the job in June. She took on the job in October 2021, eight months after the military coup that ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and led to widespread armed resistance. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that Heyzer, a former U.N. undersecretary-general, will leave on June 12 at the end of her contract. On her first trip to Myanmar last August, Heyzer met the head of the military-installed government. She told the U.N. General Assembly in March that the impact of the military takeover has been “devastating,” with violence continuing “at an alarming scale.”

