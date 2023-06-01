Zelenskyy pushes for Ukraine support at European leaders’ summit in Moldova

BULBOACA, Moldova (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unrelenting quest for more political support and security backing from NATO got a warm welcome during a sprawling summit where nearly every European leader had assembled to condemn Russia and Belarus. Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to neighboring Moldova on Thursday that ended up as the focal point of the event. Zelenskyy said the best security guarantee for Ukraine was membership in NATO and the European Union, and that any proposed peace plans to end the 15-month-old war in his country could not take into account Russian concerns. French President Emmanuel Macron, the instigator behind the European Political Community summit, supported Zelenskyy’s appeal.

By JUSTIN SPIKE and RAF CASERT Associated Press

