New Zealand police file 5 murder charges against man accused of starting deadly hostel fire

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police have filed five murder charges against the man they say lit a deadly fire at a Wellington hostel two weeks ago. Police had earlier filed arson charges against the man, accusing him of setting fire to a couch and to the hostel itself. He has remained in jail since his arrest two days after the fire. More than 100 people were staying at the Loafers Lodge hostel when the fire tore through the building. Some people fled in their pajamas, while others were rescued by firefighters from the roof or jumped from windows.

