Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone before Jan. 6 attack gets more than 4 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group who was part of a security detail for former President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone before storming the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. Roberto Minuta was among six Oath Keeper members convicted by jurors of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors said was a violent plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to President Joe Biden after the 2020 election. Minuta is the third Oath Keeper to receive his punishment for seditious conspiracy. It’s the most serious charge the Justice Department has brought in the Capitol attack.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

