College student accused of setting fire to Wyoming’s only abortion clinic pleads not guilty

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic has pleaded not guilty to an arson charge. Lorna Roxanne Green entered her plea in federal court in Cheyenne on Friday. Court documents say Green told investigators she opposes abortion, experienced anxiety and had nightmares over the clinic set to open in Casper last year, so she decided to burn it down. Her lawyer declined to comment on the confession outlined by investigators. He said he needs to look at the conversation with authorities in detail, along with the rest of the evidence.

