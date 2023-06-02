Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will speak Friday evening from the Oval Office as he addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit. The legislation was passed by the Senate late Thursday night after being approved by the House the previous night. It’s unclear when Biden will sign the measure. But once he does, it will end a tumultuous episode in Washington that threatened an unprecedented default on the country’s debt, which would have sent shockwaves through the global economy. Biden’s speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern time.