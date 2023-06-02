Records detail Jeffrey Epstein’s last days and prison system’s scramble after his suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly four years after Jeffrey Epstein’s death, thousands of pages of records obtained by The Associated Press are shedding new light on financier’s time behind bars. The documents include emails between jail officials and psychological evaluations. They offer a fuller picture of Epstein’s weeks inside the now-shuddered Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He killed himself at the federal jail in 2019. In the days and weeks that followed, corrections officials struggled to answer how such a high-profile detainee had been allowed to take his own life.

