UN agency for Palestinian refugees raises just $107 million of $300 million needed

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Donors at a pledging conference provided just $107 million in new funds for the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees. That’s despite a dire warning from the U.N. chief that it “is on the verge of financial collapse.” The pledged funds are significantly less than the $300 million the agency needs to keep helping millions of people. Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the agency known as UNRWA, said he was grateful for the new pledges on Friday. But he said they are below the funds needed to keep over 700 schools and 140 clinics open from September through December.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.