UN calls for immediate cease-fire in Sudan and path to renewed democratic transition talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling for an immediate cease-fire in Sudan to be followed by a permanent halt to hostilities and new efforts to reach a lasting democratic political settlement in the conflict-wracked country. The U.N.’s most powerful body on Friday strongly condemned all attacks on civilians since fighting between rival generals vying for power broke out in mid-April, which has led to over 800 civilian deaths and the flight of 1.3 million people from their homes to try to escape the violence. Friday’s press statement was issued before the council voted unanimously to extend the U.N. political mission in Sudan for six months instead of a year, to give members time to consider its future.

