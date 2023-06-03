Alaska police find 3 bodies on vessel, cite controlled substances as possible contributing factor

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Police in Juneau, Alaska, say three people were found dead over the course of three days on board a vessel anchored offshore. Police said Saturday that a 34-year-old woman reported on Wednesday that she found her 51-year-old friend dead on board the boat. His body has been sent to Anchorage for an autopsy. Police received a report two days later of another death on the vessel. Responding authorities found the 34-year-old who reported her friend dead days earlier and another woman both dead. Their bodies are also being sent to Anchorage for autopsies. Firefighters checked for harmful fumes but found none. Police say the use of controlled substances may have contributed to the deaths.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.