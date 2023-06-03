DeSantis signs Bible, Pence hops on motorcycle at ‘Roast and Ride’ rally in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Eight Republican presidential hopefuls have descended on Iowa to pitch themselves to voters. And Mike Pence hopped on a motorcycle. The former vice president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are among the White House contenders appearing at a rally at the state fairgrounds near Des Moines hosted by Sen. Joni Ernst. Her annual political event is called the “Roast and Ride” and it’s a combination barbecue-rally and motorcycle ride. The gathering kicks off a busy summer campaign season heading into the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses early next year. Donald Trump was notably absent after spending two days in the state this past week. He’s largely avoided any events that have him sharing the stage with his rivals.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, HANNAH FINGERHUT and THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.