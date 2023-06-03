Hong Kong detains 8 people on eve of Tiananmen Square anniversary
By KANIS LEUNG
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have detained eight people on the eve of the 34th anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown. The arrests are a sign of the city’s shrinking freedom of expression. Police said late Saturday that four people had been arrested for allegedly disrupting order in public spaces or carrying out acts with seditious intent. Four others were taken away for investigation. Hong Kong had for decades held an annual large-scale candlelight vigil to commemorate about the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. This year, commemoration is expected to be muted under a Beijing-imposed national security law.