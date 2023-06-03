Pope to visit Mongolia at end of summer in visit rich in geopolitical significance

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is traveling to Mongolia at the end of the summer. The visit will be a first for a pontiff and one rich in geopolitical significance given Mongolia’s position sandwiched between Russia and China. The Vatican on Saturday confirmed the Aug. 31-Sept. 4 trip. The visit comes as Francis is trying to toe a diplomatic line in his relations with Russia and China. With Moscow, Francis is seeking an opening for a peace envoy to nudge Russia and Ukraine to negotiations to end the war. With China, the Vatican has seen its landmark 2018 accord over bishop nominations violated, with Beijing making unilateral decisions.

