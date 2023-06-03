Turkey’s Erdogan takes oath of office, ushering in his third presidential term

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s longtime leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has taken the oath of office, ushering in his third presidential term following three stints as prime minister. Erdogan won a new five-year term in a runoff presidential race last week that could stretch his 20-year rule, in the key NATO country that straddles Europe and Asia, into a quarter-century. He took the oath in a session in parliament before an inauguration ceremony attended by dozens of foreign dignitaries. The Turkish leader will announce his new Cabinet later on Saturday. The lineup should indicate whether there will be a continuation of unorthodox economic policies or a return to more conventional ones amid a cost-of-living crisis.

By SUZAN FRASER and CINAR KIPER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.