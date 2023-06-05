Memorial for Las Vegas mass shooting takes shape as 5 potential designs revealed
By RIO YAMAT
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — County officials in Las Vegas have unveiled five potential designs for a permanent memorial to honor the victims, survivors and first responders of the October 2017 mass shooting that occurred there. A model of each design will be on display at an exhibit in downtown Las Vegas starting Monday until September. The exhibit marks a major step in an arduous planning process that began more than three years ago and was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of a committee tasked with planning the memorial say they will collect public input on the designs later this month. The committee will submit its plan for approval ahead of the shooting’s sixth anniversary.