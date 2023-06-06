North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum set to announce 2024 Republican campaign for president

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is set to announce his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday adding his name to the long list of contenders hoping to dent former President Donald Trump’s early lead in the race. Burgum will kick off his campaign in the city of Fargo. He is known to few outside North Dakota and Republican governor political circles and faces enormous odds. As evidence of his uphill challenge, he isn’t even the most notable candidate to announce a presidential campaign on Wednesday. Four hundred miles to the south, former Vice President Mike Pence will launch his White House bid in Iowa.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and JACK DURA Associated Press

