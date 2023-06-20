Florida deputy’s face went ‘blank’ during school massacre, security guard testifies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former security guard told jurors that a Florida sheriffs deputy’s face went “blank” as shots rang out during a 2018 school massacre. Kelvin Greenleaf testified Tuesday at the trial of former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, who’s charged with failing to confront the shooter during the 2018 Parkland school massacre. Greenleaf said he was standing next Peterson as shots rang out and he knew they were coming from inside a three-story classroom building 10 yards away. He said Peterson told him to take cover and they both went next to a neighboring building. Peterson insists he did not know where the shots were coming from.

