California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is stepping down. He’s not happy about how it happened

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is preparing to step down. Rendon will hand over the gavel to Assemblymember Robert Rivas on Friday. Rendon is the second-longest serving Assembly speaker in state history. He’s not happy about the way he’s leaving office. He said Rivas’ efforts to replace him were embarrassing for the institution. Rivas’ spokesperson noted the Democratic caucus twice elected Rivas to be the next speaker. Miller thanked Rendon for his leadership. Rendon is termed out of his Assembly seat in 2024. He said he’s considering a run for state treasurer.

