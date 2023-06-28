Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for trans youths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge temporarily has blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths. The judge took the action shortly before the measure was set to take effect. In issuing the temporary injunction Wednesday, U.S. District Judge David Hale sided with seven transgender minors and their parents. They sued the state officials responsible for enforcing the provisions banning the use of puberty blockers and hormones. In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim that the prohibition interferes with parental rights to seek established medical treatment for their children.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.