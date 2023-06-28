Indiana man confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man charged with killing two teenage girls confessed multiple times to the murders in a phone call to his wife while in prison. Court documents released Wednesday say Richard Matthew Allen allegedly told his wife in an April 3 phone call that he killed 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. The two teenagers’ bodies were found Feb. 14, 2017, just outside of their hometown of Delphi, Indiana. A judge unsealed the motion describing Allen’s confessions alongside more than 100 filings in the case on Wednesday. Allen was arrested in October 2022 on two counts of murder.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS and TOM DAVIES Associated Press

