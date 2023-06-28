Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks

BOSTON (AP) — A New Jersey lawyer recently charged with sexually assaulting four women in Boston 15 years ago has been indicted on suspicion of five additional attacks during the same time period. Prosecutors say 35-year-old Matthew Nilo, of Weehawken, New Jersey, was indicted Tuesday on seven charges stemming from five attacks on four women in Boston’s North End in 2007 and 2008. Nilo pleaded not guilty this month to charges related to four similar attacks in the city’s Charlestown neighborhood around the same time. Nilo’s attorney, Joseph Cataldo, said Wednesday that his client denies the allegations, and that he will be filing motions to challenge the warrantless seizure of his client’s DNA from a drinking glass.

