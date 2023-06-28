President Biden has started using a CPAP machine at night to deal with sleep apnea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has started using a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine at night to help with sleep apnea. The White House made the revelation Wednesday after indents from the mask were visible on the president’s face as he departed the White House. White House spokesman Andrew Bates says the president has disclosed since 2008 a history with sleep apnea. It is a potentially serious condition in which breathing can stop and start in the night. Biden used the machine Tuesday night and has used it in recent weeks.

