Rain has failed to quell Canadian wildfires, and more smoky haze is on the way, officials say

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian officials say a large amount of rain in Quebec in recent days didn’t fall in the areas where there wildfires are most active and they expect air quality to remain a concern through the summer, as long as the fires continue. Drifting smoke from the wildfires has lowered curtains of haze on broad swaths of Canada and the United States, pushing into southern Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and moving into parts of West Virginia. Canadian officials say it is the nation’s worst wildfire season ever. Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says smoke will migrate across Quebec and Ontario over the next few days, and that air quality will deteriorate as a result.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.