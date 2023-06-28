Rapper Quando Rondo bonds out of jail after arrest on drug, gang charges in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Quando Rondo has bonded out of jail after he was indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Court records show a judge granted a $100,000 bond for the 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says he was released Monday. A grand jury indicted him along with 18 others on June 14. The indictment charged Bowman with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as “Rollin’ 60s.” Additional charges say Bowman conspired with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone. His lawyer declined to comment last week and could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

