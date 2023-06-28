The number of Kansas residents changing their gender jumped 300% before a new law began

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The number of people officially changing their gender in Kansas jumped more than 300% this year. The surge reported this week came ahead of a new state law that defines male and female on birth certificates and driver’s licenses based on a person’s sex assigned at birth. An average of 58 people a month have changed their birth certificates this year. That’s 334% more than the average of 13 a month from July 2019 through 2022. The state also reported an average of 27 people a month changing their driver’s licenses this year, compared to an average 5 1/2 a month from July 2019 through 2022.

