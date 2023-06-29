125 Sudanese army soldiers held by paramilitary force are freed, Red Cross says

CAIRO (AP) — The Red Cross says it has facilitated the release of 125 Sudanese army soldiers held captive by the country’s rival paramilitary force. The group said the soldiers walked free on Wednesday. It said the freed men — 44 of whom were wounded — were transported from the capital, Khartoum, to the city of Wad Madani. It was not clear where they were being held. The RSF claim to have detained hundreds of army soldiers since fighting broke out on April 15. Interviews with army detainees feature prominently on the paramilitary’s social media.

