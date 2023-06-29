After a raucous first half of 2023, Wall Street is still wondering if recession is in the cards

NEW YORK (AP) — Halfway into 2023, and so little on Wall Street has gone according to plan. The S&P 500 has climbed roughly 14% as one of the most-predicted and longest awaited recessions in history has yet to appear. As they look toward the back half of 2023 and beyond, investors are stuck in a kind of purgatory. Many are still preparing for an upcoming recession, but they keep pushing out their predictions by another few months. Until more clarity arrives on whether a downturn will indeed arrive, markets could be in for a shaky path.

