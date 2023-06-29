Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
Caroline Wozniacki says that she is returning to competition three years after she retired from professional tennis to start a family. She is a former No. 1-ranked tennis player who won the 2018 Australian Open. She announced the news on Twitter. The U.S. Tennis Association says it will grant her a wild-card invitation to participate in the U.S. Open. Wozniacki has not played since the 2020 Australian Open and she and her husband have two children. Wozniacki turns 33 in July.