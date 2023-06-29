Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card

Caroline Wozniacki says that she is returning to competition three years after she retired from professional tennis to start a family. She is a former No. 1-ranked tennis player who won the 2018 Australian Open. She announced the news on Twitter. The U.S. Tennis Association says it will grant her a wild-card invitation to participate in the U.S. Open. Wozniacki has not played since the 2020 Australian Open and she and her husband have two children. Wozniacki turns 33 in July.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.