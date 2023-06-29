Indiana state trooper struck and killed by fleeing vehicle, officials say

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana state trooper was struck and killed by a stolen vehicle in suburban Indianapolis. Other officers were pursuing the vehicle in Plainfield north of Interstate 70 when Trooper Aaron Smith was hit about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. State police say Smith was trying to place stop sticks on Ronald Reagan Parkway at the time. The 33-year-old trooper died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. The driver and two passengers in the vehicle being chased were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter says investigators will review dashcam and body camera video. The Hendricks County prosecutor will decide on criminal charges.

