Italian police say the man filmed carving his name on the Colosseum is a tourist living in Britain

ROME (AP) — Italian police say they believe the man filmed while engraving his name last week on the ancient Roman Colosseum is a tourist who lives in Britain. Italian law enforcement said in a press release on Thursday that the identification was made using photographic comparisons. Neither the name of the suspect nor his whereabouts were revealed in the statement. Italian officials have vowed to find and punish a tourist who carved “Ivan+Haley 23” on the wall of the Colosseum in Rome, a crime that has resulted in hefty fines in the past. It was at least the fourth time this year that such graffiti was reported at the Colosseum,

