Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says

Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that those eligible for the newly approved vaccines should talk with their doctor to see if it is right for them. Two vaccines are expected to be ready in the fall. RSV is a common cause of cold-like symptoms. But it can be dangerous for infants and the elderly. The CDC says adults with chronic heart or lung disease, weakened immune systems and those living in long-term care facilities are at higher risk for the respiratory infection.

